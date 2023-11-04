Just four weeks ago, the world showed its solidarity with Israel for the brutal Hamas terrorist attack that left 1,400 dead and 240 kidnapped in the middle of the Sabbath and at the end of one of its most important holidays, Simchat Torah, just one day later. of the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. Barely a month after that ‘Black Saturday’ of October 7, the tables have turned and demonstrations against Israel are taking place all over the planet for the war that, in retaliation, it has launched on Gaza.

Faced with the savagery of Hamas, the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with another atrocity: crushing the Gaza Strip with more than 10,000 bombs, where 2.4 million people live overcrowded in an area that occupies just over half of the city. from Madrid. According to calculations by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor organization, all these projectiles add up to some 25,000 tons of explosives dropped on Gaza, twice the power of the atomic bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

To the continuous attacks of the Israeli Army and its blockade of the Strip, which only allows the entry of scarce and insufficient humanitarian aid, we must add its bombings around the hospitals and schools where the civilian population takes refuge. Indiscriminate attacks, such as those that took place on Friday and yesterday, have unleashed indignation not only among Arab and Muslim nations that support the Palestinian cause, but also in the West and in international organizations.

“With one voice, it is the duty of the Arab countries to pressure the international community to stop the war in Gaza,” claimed yesterday King Abdullah II of Jordan, who met in Amman with the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, with the foreign ministers of his country, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Palestine.

«We do not accept that this is self-defense. It cannot be justified under any pretext and will not bring more security to Israel or peace to the region,” declared the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, in response to the chain of horrors that occur every day in Gaza. For his part, the Egyptian, Sameh Shoukry, demanded an “unconditional and immediate” ceasefire in his joint appearance with his Jordanian counterpart and with Blinken, who once again appealed for “humanitarian pauses” to help the suffering population of Gaza . But he again rejected a ceasefire because “it would allow Hamas to regroup to attack Israel again.”

Guterres, “horrified”



On his new tour trying to mediate the conflict, Blinken travels to Turkey today. His president, Reccep Tayip Erdogan, has called his ambassador to Israel for consultations and cut off contacts with Netanyahu after the latest massacres in Gaza, which have also shaken the UN. “I am horrified by the attack on a convoy of ambulances outside Al Shifa hospital,” criticized its Secretary General, António Guterres, who once again asked that “the conflict must stop.” For his part, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was “deeply shocked.”

In the last few hours there have been several massacres that have left dozens dead and injured. On Friday afternoon, an Israeli attack on a convoy of five ambulances left 15 dead and more than 60 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, and later confirmed by the Red Crescent.

The vehicles had left Al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, heading towards the Rafah border crossing to evacuate wounded people to Egypt. But they had to turn around because an Israeli missile hit one of them a kilometer from the hospital and then, two meters from their door, another projectile exploded on a second ambulance. The Hebrew Army itself acknowledged responsibility, but defended itself by alleging that Hamas terrorists were in one of the ambulances.