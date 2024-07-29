An Argentine journalist was attacked on Sunday night near the Venezuelan Embassy in Buenos Aires during a self-organized vigil to celebrate the results of the Venezuelan elections.

Mariano Onega, rreporter for the channel ‘C5N’, was covering the election day at the embassy located at Avenida Luis María Campos 170, Palermo, where hundreds of Venezuelan citizens came to cast their vote. While he was interviewing a woman, a man in a black jacket and a purple backpack abruptly interrupted him, snatching the microphone from him and exclaiming: “Get out of C5N, we don’t want you.”

Onega tried to remain calm and replied: “We are doing our job. Do you want to talk?” However, the man, Without saying another word, he pushed the journalist and threw the microphone into the crowd.

From the C5N studio, Onega’s colleagues condemned the aggressor’s actions. Some of those present also criticized the man’s violent attitude, who continued to insist: “Go away, go away,” until he disappeared into the crowd.

Without wanting to escalate the situation, Onega said on air: “He is the first person with whom we had an episode like this.” Then, he asked a woman present: “Do you know him?”, to which she replied, upset by the incident: “That’s not Venezuela.”

The attack was quickly condemned on social media by various colleagues and personalities in the journalistic field. A little over an hour later, Onega himself made a post on his X account, where he downplayed what had happened and reassured everyone about his condition.

“I want to clarify for those who were watching C5N. It is always constructive to listen, with great respect, to different stories from Venezuelan brothers in front of the Embassy in Buenos Aires. A single misfit does not deserve to tarnish the freedom of expression of all those who welcomed us with joy and shared the whole afternoon,” he wrote.

The incident has sparked a wide-ranging debate on press freedom and violence against journalists, underlining the importance of allowing free and safe media coverage, especially at times of high political tension.

THE NATION / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.