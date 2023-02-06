In Venezuela, two baseball stadiums were built with modern architecture and high technology. These constructions have generated various opinions on social networks.

One of them is the Jorge Luis García Carneiro stadium, known as the Forum de La Guaira. The sports arena is equipped with a bar, restaurant, two terraces (one with a view of the sea and the other of the stadium) where, in addition to tables, chairs and hanging rocking chairs, there are three hot tubs.

“This terrace is added to the related works of the Macuto stadium, such as the shopping center, the hotel, the restaurant and the casino, which will work in this sports facility,” explained Governor José Alejandro Terán, who added that the works make part “of the alliances made between the regional government and private entrepreneurs”.

Through social networks, several videos went viral in which a group of young people are seen enjoying the jacuzzis, some of whom are Venezuelans recriminated the administration of Nicolás Maduro against the prioritization of resources.

“When will the salary of the teachers, for the health professionals and when will the hospital supplies”, “The Venezuelan state is the only one that builds baseball stadiums. No professional team in Venezuela has its own stadium,” it reads. .

The cost of a table on these terraces is 200 dollars, as revealed by the journalist Carlos Colón through Twitter. The price includes a service of wine, another of whiskey and a grill for four, added the communicator.

