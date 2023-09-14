The attacker of Isa Balado, the Spanish journalist of the program ‘On the lips of everything’, He was released without restrictions despite the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to impose a restraining order and prohibition of approaching the young communicator.

(Also read: A baby dies after hours forgotten in her father’s car: what happened?).

According to a statement issued by the Court of Instruction number 54 of Madrid, The judge determined that there are no elements that indicate a “situation of risk, urgency, violence or intimidation” in the case of the victim, whom the aggressor did not previously know.

As a result, the person arrested for the sexual assault, which consisted of harassing and touching the television reporter while she was on a live broadcast on the street, was released without any precautionary measures.

The aggressor, a 25-year-old young man, was arrested on Tuesday and was later presented to the competent judicial authorities. The events that led to his arrest involved an alleged assault, an incident that was captured on video as evidence.

(Keep reading: Why does the so-called Darien Gap set off alarm bells in the United States?).

During the attack, Instead of leaving the scene after the incident, the young man chose to remain close to the journalist he harassed. As the communicator reproached him for his behavior, the aggressor denied any type of physical contact. Before leaving the place, the individual caressed the journalist’s hair.

According to what was later reported on the Cuatro network program, the individual implicated in the incident continued to prowl the streets, harassing various women who crossed his path.

According to Balado’s testimonythe aggressor “repeated the same pattern with all the women he met.” In response to this situation, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a request with the judge on Wednesday morning, seeking a restraining order.

(we recommend: Daniel Sancho asked the nephew of King Felipe VI to ‘help him’ after Arrieta’s crime).

However, in an unexpected turn, The judge finally chose to release the individual without imposing any type of restriction.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL