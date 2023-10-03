A man was arrested in Madrid in the middle of a shocking case of sexual abuse of his own daughter, a baby just a few months old.

The National Police, in charge of the arrest, discovered that the defendant was downloading and sharing child pornography content through social media.

In addition, the individual offered the girl to other people online to have sexual relations with her.

The arrest was possible thanks to the cooperation between the Central Cybercrime Unit and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of the United Stateswho alerted Spanish authorities about the individual’s online activities.

The baby’s mother was also arrested, because It was discovered that he was having conversations with his partner in which they exchanged child pornography materialamong other illegal activities, according to information from Europe Press.

This was not the man’s first encounter with justicesince he had been previously arrested for similar events.

During the search of his home, the authorities found evidence that he not only downloaded pornographic material with minors, but also disseminated it.

The individual offered the girl to other people online.

After the arrest and due to the precarious conditions in which the family lived, Social services removed custody of the baby from the parents.

The case remains ongoing as authorities work on a thorough investigation.

