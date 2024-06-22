The arrival of Falcao García to Millionaires It is undoubtedly the news of the year in Colombian soccer, after confirming on Thursday the six-month contract of ‘Tigre’, from Rayo Vallecano of Spain, a team in which he did not have much of a role as a substitute.

The event spread throughout the country due to the importance of the 38-year-old forward for everything he did both in the National Team and in his clubs where he shone on the old continent.

However, when Gustavo Serpa was discussing this signing of Falcao, he remembered the ambassadors’ rival team, Independiente Santa Fe, where the leader of Millonarios had some unfortunate words about the cardinal team that has just finished runner-up in the first semester of the BetPlay League 2024.

Radamel Falcao García, Hugo Rodallega and Gustavo Serpa. Photo:Milton Diaz. EL TIEMPO / EFE Share

In an interview with W Radio, Serpa, who was asked about the important arrival of Falcao to the blue club and other figures who have also shone in the Colombian National Team, the leader mentioned the forward and captain of the cardinal team, Hugo Rodallega, followed of a regrettable word that ended up being rejected on social networks.

“In fact, we already have great figures in Colombian professional soccer who are going to shine more with the presence of Falcao, such as Rodallega, who is in the small team in Bogotá,” Serpa expressed in La W.

Rejection of Serpa’s statements

Serpa’s statements ended up going viral, to the point that users on social networks reproached him for the way a senior leader of a team refers to another Colombian club.

Furthermore, in a position totally contrary to the poised and respectful words that the ‘Tigre’ had in reference to Santa Fe, the blue’s rival.

“I played in the Copa Esperanza and I played with Santa Fe, but there I already had the decision to play for Millonarios. But Santa Fe was very important for my dad (…) He took me every Sunday to see Santa Fe. Obviously In my house there is affection for Santa Fe,” said Falcao, for his part, in another interview, referring to the team in which his father played.

And this Friday, Falcao also showed affection and respect for Santa Fe, a team that his father carried in his heart.

“With great respect he told me: Do you see this house where we are living? It is thanks to Santa Fe, so please respect that when you play for Millonarios,” Falcao added on Caracol Radio, referring to a talk with his father when he told him about his liking for Millonarios and his desire to play for that team.

By the way, Agustín Julio, former Santa Fe goalkeeper, rejected the statements of the Millonarios leader: “A lot to learn, Mr. Serpa!”

And he added: “While your brand new hiring speaks of the love and respect you have at home for Santa Fe, you disrespect your backyard rival by calling him “small” (as well as wrong). Take advantage of the arrival of the ‘Tiger’ and learn from him! also!”

“How tactless Mr. Serpa, it is understood that the arrival of @falcao makes you happy… but using that to trample on @SantaFe and @hugol1120 is base. El Tigre talking about uniting through football and his president spitting on others. Ahh but later #futbolEnPaz please,” wrote Leo Pedraza on his X account.

