Nfter thirty-year prison sentences for cannabis use in Tunisia, human rights activists have sharply criticized the verdict. Amnesty International said on Sunday that such sentences were harmful to the country’s youth. This will be punished without reforms being introduced. A court in the northern city of El Kef had sentenced three young people to long prison sentences last week.

A spokesman for the court in El Kef told the AFP news agency that the verdict was “not just about drug use”, but also about “using a sports field” while consuming the drug. Tunisian law provides harsh penalties for drug use in public places.

The Tunisian League for Human Rights called the judgment unjust. The organization called for a revision of Law 52, ​​which provides harsh penalties for the use of addictive substances.

Users of the online media also denounced the court ruling and called for demonstrations. The academic Raja Ben Slama described the court’s decision on the online network Facebook as “absurd”. She contradicts human rights, the constitution, the conventions and “everything human”.