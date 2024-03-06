Recently, outrage has been unleashed following the dissemination of a video which shows how a patrol belonging to the Hidalgo Environment Secretariat runs over a dog in the streets of Pachuca, Hidalgoand then fled.

The reprehensible incident carried out by the state authorities, captured by a security camera, has generated a wave of criticism from Internet users, who quickly made the material viral.

The images show the moment when three dogs try to cross the street, when suddenly a patrol from the Hidalgo Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources bursts in at full speed, hitting one of the defenseless animals.

The tragic event took place on Tuesday, February 27 on Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Avenue, located in the Bosques del Peñar subdivision, in Pachuca.

The video has been released with the intention of highlighting the reprehensible behavior of the patrol car driver, who not only drove at excessive speed, but also did not stop after injuring the dog.