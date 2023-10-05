A shocking assault with a knife from a student to his teacher while they were in the classroom, It has the inhabitants of the state of Coahuila, in Mexico, dismayed.

The event was recorded in videos from security cameras, which have quickly circulated on social networks.

In these recordings it is possible to see the 14-year-old student standing in front of his teacher’s station, while exchanging a few words with her.

Immediately afterwards, she gets up from the chair and walks towards the door, when the minor unexpectedly stabs her repeatedly in the back.

Security camera recording. Photo: Taken from social networks

Once the woman feels the first attack, she tries to defend herself, but in a failed attempt she falls to the ground, where she receives the last blows, before the student flees the classroom.

Before the gaze and astonishment of all the other students, the woman remains lying on the ground and those present decide to go after the aggressor.

According to local media, the incident took place at the General Secondary School No. 1 Rubén Humberto Moreira Flores, in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, in the state of Coahuila, around 3:35 p.m.

Also, it was learned that the teacher, who received six stab wounds, was identified as Patricia Eugenia (59 years old), while the name of the minor remains confidential.

The teacher is out of danger

The students who witnessed the terrible event informed the institution’s directors, who requested the presence of the authorities to proceed with the capture of the minor and provide medical assistance to the victim.

Luckily, the teacher was transferred to a health center in time, and is out of danger, recovering from a total of six cuts on her torso.

“A teacher was attacked with a knife by a young man identified as a student of the same institution, a fact that is being investigated by the corresponding authorities to determine responsibility and report the facts to the appropriate party,” said the Coahuila Ministry of Education in this regard.

At the moment, it is not known what sanction the student who carried out the brutal attack will receive.

