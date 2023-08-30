Outrage in Colombian soccer over video of pitched battle in youth tournament

Colombian soccer lives moments of indignation. In the last few hours, thanks to a series of videos shared on social networks, it became known that there were a shameful act of violence in the traditional Under-15 National Tournament, organized by the Amateur Division of Colombian Soccer (Difutbol).

In summary, a violent pitched battle between minors, their guardians and even the referees.

Outrageous pitched battle in youth soccer

This weekend, in Sabanalarga (Atlántico), the match between Club Universitario and Deportivo Galapa ended up marred by a violent pitched battle.

The duel, valid for the date 17 of the Under-15 National Tournament, could not develop as expected after there were two controversial plays.

After the claim of one of the minors to the referee, a spiral of violence was generated in which the players’ guardians were also involved.

In fact, although the Atlantic Football Referees Corporation (Codafa) rejected the violence against the judges, the local team, Universitario, denounced in a statement that one of the referees had assaulted a minor.

So far, Difutbol has not ruled on what happened.

