Outrage in Colombian soccer over video of pitched battle in youth tournament

Images of the chaos in Sabanalarga.
Images of the chaos in Sabanalarga.
The minors were attacked and their guardians too. They report that a referee hit a minor.
Colombian soccer lives moments of indignation. In the last few hours, thanks to a series of videos shared on social networks, it became known that there were a shameful act of violence in the traditional Under-15 National Tournament, organized by the Amateur Division of Colombian Soccer (Difutbol).
In summary, a violent pitched battle between minors, their guardians and even the referees.
(Former Cali soccer player dies one day after trying to take his own life).
Outrageous pitched battle in youth soccer
This weekend, in Sabanalarga (Atlántico), the match between Club Universitario and Deportivo Galapa ended up marred by a violent pitched battle.
The duel, valid for the date 17 of the Under-15 National Tournament, could not develop as expected after there were two controversial plays.
After the claim of one of the minors to the referee, a spiral of violence was generated in which the players’ guardians were also involved.
In fact, although the Atlantic Football Referees Corporation (Codafa) rejected the violence against the judges, the local team, Universitario, denounced in a statement that one of the referees had assaulted a minor.
Tremendous fight in a soccer game in Sabanalarga. Referees point out that they were assaulted and a father of a family assures that there was an assault on a minor pic.twitter.com/EbGr6YYPSC
— Luchovoltio (@luchovoltios) August 28, 2023
So far, Difutbol has not ruled on what happened.
