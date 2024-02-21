The former defender of Barcelona Rafa Marquez has caused displeasure within the Blaugrana club after making an advertisement with a betting house in his native Mexico.

The Mexican coach used his social networks to promote the betting house, after the discomfort generated a few days ago by the same action by Márquez.

As revealed in Spain, there is indignation in Barcelona and they are going to take the case to a special department of the Catalan team. The leadership evaluates whether there is a certain conflict of interest in advertising a betting house and coaching a soccer club, even if it is a youth club.

Rafael Márquez, player of the Mexican national team. Photo: Hector Guerrero / AFP

Barcelona does not understand the need for the Mexican to carry out this type of advertising with betting houses, which also goes against the values ​​of the Spanish team.

It should be noted that Rafa Márquez is in charge of the Barcelona reserve team, one of the most important youth teams in the world. In fact, he is one of the candidates to take over from Xavi Hernández as coach next season after confirming that he is leaving.

