You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Selected by Mexico in four World Cups, Rafael Márquez was sanctioned this Wednesday by the United States for his alleged relations with Flores Hernández.
Selected by Mexico in four World Cups, Rafael Márquez was sanctioned this Wednesday by the United States for his alleged relations with Flores Hernández.
The Mexican is one of the candidates to take over the Barcelona bench.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The former defender of Barcelona Rafa Marquez has caused displeasure within the Blaugrana club after making an advertisement with a betting house in his native Mexico.
Read here: Tremor in Bayern Munich would affect Luis Díaz's Liverpool: Tuchel leaves the bench
The Mexican coach used his social networks to promote the betting house, after the discomfort generated a few days ago by the same action by Márquez.
As revealed in Spain, there is indignation in Barcelona and they are going to take the case to a special department of the Catalan team. The leadership evaluates whether there is a certain conflict of interest in advertising a betting house and coaching a soccer club, even if it is a youth club.
Barcelona does not understand the need for the Mexican to carry out this type of advertising with betting houses, which also goes against the values of the Spanish team.
It should be noted that Rafa Márquez is in charge of the Barcelona reserve team, one of the most important youth teams in the world. In fact, he is one of the candidates to take over from Xavi Hernández as coach next season after confirming that he is leaving.
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Outrage #Barcelona #Rafa #Márquez #advertising #sports #betting #brand
Leave a Reply