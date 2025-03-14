“Wild and environmental life biologist.” This is described in your social networks Sam Jones, a influencer American that, in the last hours, has caused outrage in Australia After uploading a video in which it appears capturing a breeding of wild wóbat, An Australian native marsupial, to get a self.

The young woman was in the middle of the road When, in the middle of the night, he decided to stop along the way to approach a wóbat breeding, hidden in the shoulder with his mother. In the video, which soon became viral, the moment in which the animal and, in an euphoric attitude, is directed to the vehicle to show it in the camera is appreciated.

“I have caught a wóbat baby!” A smiling Jones exclaims, while holding the animal in his arms, whose grunts and screams of annoyance are increasingly strident. A few meters away, his mother observes the scene from close but with caution, although when the influencer He realizes his anguish, he chooses to release the breeding. “Mom is here. She is angry. Let’s release it, “he says.

However, it was too late. A few hours after, social networks were flooded with negative comments towards Sam Jones, to which they ask for their “immediate expulsion” from the country. “You are a tourist. By acting in this way You have been completely lacked to respect Like Australians and our beautiful fauna, “says Yolandi Vermaak, veterinarian and rescuer of Wómbats.

And, although they are not in danger of extinction, these herbivorous and nocturnal marsupials that can measure up to a meter long suffered, for a few years, health problems due to the spread of scabies in its habitat.

This, added to the fact of being a native wild species in Australia, makes Wómbats a protected species at the legal level. According to the Environmental and Biosafety Protection Law of 1999, damage or capture any endemic species in the oceanic country is not only illegal, but can lead to fines of up to $ 300,000 Australians, which means more than 174,000 euros.

The case of Sam Jones has unleashed outrage in Australia and has forced the Australian government to take action on the matter. Prime minister, Anthony Albanese, labeled the content of the images of “outrageous” And he urged the young woman, in a mocking tone, to repeat her behavior with other native species. “Separate a crocodril’s breeding from his mother and you will see how he is doing,” Albanese expressed at a press conference.

For his part, the Minister of Interior and Immigration, Tony Burke, He has announced that the authorities will review the conditions of the Jones visa to study their possible deportation. “I can’t wait to see that this person leave Australia and I hope he doesn’t come back, “ Burke added, who doubts if even the influencer “He will bother” in returning in the future “given the level of scrutiny to which it will face. ”

Before the avalanche of criticism he has received on his social networks, Sam Jones has chosen to privatize his Instagram account, where he accumulates more than 92,000 followers.