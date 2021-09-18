The displays of outrage were repeated in Afghanistan after the Taliban, with their traditional misogyny, decided that only boys would return to secondary school classrooms after a month closed.

The girls must stay in the houses. If they fail to finish high school they will not go to university, which would be the purpose of this fanatic militia.

They attribute this decision to Islam, but experts in that religion deny such a provision. “There is no such thing, this is theirs against women’s rights”said one analyst.

“Last night I did not sleep, all night I was thinking about my daughters. They had been at home for more than a month and anxiously awaited the reopening of the schools. But the (Taliban) government only allowed the boys to resume classes,” Sakina told Efe , 38 years old.

His daughters Hasina, 16, and Adila, 14, they cry disconsolate since they found out that they still won’t be able to go back to school. For now, only primary school girls have been able to return to their classrooms.

“We are a poor family, we spend a lot of money on the education of our daughters, but now we do not know if they will be able to return to their classes or not,” he lamented.

Afghan women exercise in a sports club for women only EFE

Secondary schools had not reopened since August 15, when the previous Afghan government collapsed with the Taliban taking over Kabul.

For many, this decision is reminiscent of the one taken during the previous Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001, when they kept the girls locked up in their homes.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi came out to try to alleviate the disgust and insisted on Saturday that the opening of the girls’ schools will take place “in a while”, and said there is no need to worry. But nobody trusts that ad.

TWENTY YEARS OF CHANGES

Human rights activists hope that the Taliban will not repeat their past practices, with an Afghan society that has changed a lot over the past two decades, in addition to the need they have to earn global recognition.

“We do not know what the Taliban are doing and what their plan is, but we ask them to remain committed to their promises to respect women’s rights,” Marghalara Khara, director of Social Affairs of the dissolved Ministry of Women, told EFE. now replaced by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, already in force in the first five-year Taliban.

Khara remarked that the situation now “is completely different from that of the 1990s,” and also thanks to “national and international pressure” he does not believe that the Taliban will “ignore half the Afghan population and isolate it.”

“There is nothing against Islam or anti-Islamic in girls’ schools and other bodies related to women, I don’t know what the Taliban want to do, they should clearly tell the nation what they want to do with the women of this country, “he said.

Since the fall of the Taliban regime with the US invasion in 2001, the situation for women has changed dramatically in much of Afghanistan, with a percentage of girls in schools attending went from zero to 39% in recent years, among the around 10 million students enrolled, according to official data.



A Taliban patrol in Kabul. Xinhua

Former Deputy Minister of Education Ghulam Jailani Humayoon further insisted that female education is a “Fundamental right (and) it is not only an international principle, it is also part of the teachings of Islam.”

“The ban on girls’ education will not only affect the education system, it will also seriously affect the spirit and morale of girls,” she told Efe Humayoon, so, he added, it is the “responsibility” of the Taliban government to prevent this from happening.

In the Doha agreement, signed in February 2020 between the United States and the Taliban, which set a date for the departure of US troops from Afghanistan, the radical group pledged to respect human rights in the country, especially those of women. women, but their actions say otherwise.

There are no women in the interim government announced by the Taliban on September 7, many women have not yet been able to return to their jobs, women’s protests were violently dispersed, and yesterday they replaced the Ministry for Women’s Affairs, with that of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which will be in charge of the rigid implementation of Islamic norms.

