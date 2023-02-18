According to Uneso, the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu is the most amazing architectural work of the Inca Empirebuilt in the middle of a tropical forest in the Andes.

In fact, it was precisely because it was a “masterpiece of human creative genius” and because it contained “areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance” that it was declared World Heritage in 1983.

It is a site of great importance for culture and tourism in Peru, in such a way that, to take care of it and preserve it, some places are prohibited to the public and travelers cannot camp in the place.

However, in october 2022 two german ‘youtubers’ violated the rules of the holy city and, avoiding the members of security, they managed to enter one of the citadels and camp.

The video

Jan Spieler and Willion at Machu Picchu.

But it was only until January of this year that the infraction committed by the Germans became known, since they published the video of their passage through Machu Picchu on Willion’s YouTube channel.

In the almost 27-minute clip, you can see how they omit the signs that prohibit the passage of tourists through certain areas and they enter a tunnel through which the train passes.

In fact, they risked their lives, because while they walked the road in the middle of the night, the aforementioned means of transport passed several times.

flashlight in hand, the men entered one of the citadels to camp. The next day, they celebrated with a dance. what they considered a feat: having spent the night in Machu Picchu.

They ask the Ministry of Culture for actions

After the viralization of the video, users of social networks have raised their voices to ask the Ministry of Culture of that country to take action against the Germans, since their behavior can be considered an impact on cultural heritage.

@cantutagirl If a Peruvian does something like this in Europe, in his life he will step foot in a European country again and on top of that he will go to prison :(ah! but they spent the night in our Machu Picchu making fun of all our security. ♬ original sound – Cantutagirl

The fragments of videos that have circulated on networks are evidence of the infringement of the ‘youtubers’, who, according to the Penal Code of Peru, they could receive a custodial sentence of between three and six years.

