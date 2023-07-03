Home page politics

From: Eileen Kelpe

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be super rich. His donation also caused indignation at a school raffle in his constituency.

Leyburn – When the British Prime Minister donates to a school raffle, expectations are naturally high. Rishi Sunak is considered the richest head of government in the history of British parliamentarism – also because of the fortune of his wife Akshata Murty. In his constituency he now sponsored a bottle of wine, specially signed, to Leyburn Primary School, causing widespread outrage Great Britain out of.

Sunak donation for school meets with horror: “The children are worth ten pounds to him”

“Honestly, we’re shocked,” school association chair Mel Wise told the newspaper SundayMirror. “Apparently the children in his constituency are worth ten pounds to him.” The newspaper reported that it was the cheapest bottle of wine offered in the British House of Commons shop. It should cost ten pounds, the equivalent of 11.64 euros.

The autographed bottle was raffled off at a £1 ticket during the school raffle as the organizers didn’t think it was worth auctioning alone. Wise insisted she was not asking for gifts worth thousands of pounds. “But anything more than £10 that we could auction would have been good.” Among other things, the school desperately needs £10,000 to replace 15-year-old computers for all the children.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy donate cheap bottle of wine to Primary School. © imago/i Images

Sunak donates millions to US college – constituency school only gets cheap wine bottle

The frustration of school staff and parents was loud Mirror particularly big because a month earlier the prime minister and his wife had donated millions of dollars to the first lady’s former US college and £100,000 to Sunak’s former elite school. The couple’s fortune is estimated at the equivalent of around 820 million euros. (eike/dpa)