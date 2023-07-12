Home page World

Sandra Sparer

The fact that a mother celebrated with her child in the Bierkönig caused outrage on social media. © Eibner-Pressefoto/Augst/IMAGO

A mother took her baby to the Bierkönig party bar. On social media, many condemn the woman. The restaurant also expresses itself.

Palma – In a video that the former FC St. Pauli player Denis Epstein sent to the RTL broadcaster, you can see the woman giving her baby the bottle in the midst of the celebrating crowd. Another, slightly older child is sitting next to her. As Epstein told the broadcaster, the recordings were made shortly before eight in the evening.

Things don’t get any quieter outside of the Bierkönig either. But that should change, because Mallorca wants a complete ban on alcohol outdoors.

There is criticism of the woman online – but also of the beer temple

Pop singer Jürgen Milski also shared a picture of his mother on his Instagram account. The faces of her and the older child are covered by smileys and thus made unrecognizable.

Like Denis Epstein, Milski is not at all enthusiastic about the young mother’s decision to visit the beer king with the whole family. “I’m a very tolerant person, but that’s just not possible!” He writes. Many comments under his post agree with him. “Incomprehensible! Isn’t that checked? This is a child endangerment,” says one user.

Others, however, do not see the responsibility purely in the hands of the mother. “Sorry, but then the boys and girls at the door just aren’t doing their job properly!” Says one user. “Why do you let someone like that in at all?” asks another.

And the singer himself has to take criticism. Some of his followers are not enthusiastic about the public denunciation. “I find it ridiculous to take pictures of strangers and expose them publicly here!” Shares one user’s displeasure. “Why didn’t you approach her personally and tell her what you think of it?” asks another. Again, however, many agree with Milski that the mother’s behavior is not okay.

Mother celebrates with baby: Biertempel comments on the incident

The Mallorca newspaper asked the Bierkönig about the incident. A spokeswoman confirmed that the family visited the restaurant around 5pm on Sunday 9 July.

However, it is nothing unusual for parents to come to the beer temple with children, the spokeswoman continued. However, she acknowledged that families were more likely to be outdoors most of the time. However, as long as children are accompanied by their parents, they are legally allowed to enter the restaurant. (sp)