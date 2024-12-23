The RCD Espanyol coach has received a comment against the Catalan from a Spanish Television journalist during the press conference after losing the match against UD Las Palmas this Sunday. The answer has been made viral on social networks where several users have condemned his statements for what they perceive as derogatory to Catalan.

After the match, coach Manolo Gónzalez had gone to a press conference to answer the journalists’ questions. The Espanyol coach had expressed his frustration about an arbitration decision by César Soto Grado that had influenced his match against the Canarian team.

The TVE journalist had misinterpreted the message and responded to the technician’s statements: «From what I could understand in Catalan… “A good part of the blame for the defeat lies with the referee.” He has also included another tweet in Catalan with the same message.

This response caused Gonzaléz to ask him if he had misunderstood the message in Catalan. Immediately afterwards, the TVE journalist answered: “No, thank God”. Next, the RCD Espanyol coach proceeded to explain his complaints about the referee in Spanish.









The response from the TVE Canarias journalist has generated controversy on the networks about whether it was necessary to express an arbitration decision in Catalan to a Canarian journalist and whether the journalist’s response was inadequate due to the negative connotations to Catalan.

He president of RTVEJosé Pablo Lopéz, has communicated through the social network ‘X’, his discomfort and apologies for the response of the journalist from the public channel in a tweet: «I apologize for these statements that do not represent RTVE at all. The co-official languages ​​are a wealth and their ignorance is not a reason for pride.

RCD Espanyol has not issued any official statement in this regard, although the club is expected to make an assessment of the media impact of the video on social networks.