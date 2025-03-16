03/16/2025



Updated at 7:59 p.m.





Kanye West (47 years) is again on everyone’s lips, this time for the announcement of the cover of his next album. After publishing a song in support of P. Diddy where his 11 -year -old daughter comes out, and sharing screenshots of his conversations with Kim Kardashian (44), the singer has taken a step further. This afternoon he has shared what will be, supposedly, the new cover of his new album. In the image appears a black background with a swastika blurred in red.

An image that, as several users point out, could even be prohibited in Europe, where the use of this symbol is limited by law. «Is desperate because they pay attention«, Said a social media user who shared Kanye’s publication. Before what the artist himself decided to respond to criticism with his typical capital letters: »What is more full of hatred, content or use the Spastic symbol that originally wanted to say well -being? “

The artist refers to the fact that before Nazis will use the Gamada Crossit already existed in different oriental religions such as Buddhism or Hinduism, where it is associated with good luck. However, in many Asian countries this symbol It is still used in temples, altars and household tickets with the ancestral connotation instead of that of World War II.

However, Kanye West has used anti -Semitic and racist speech on several occasions and, in one of his latest social networks, said he was Nazi and that He “loved” Hitler. Already in February he wanted to sell t-shirts with the Gamada cross that were accompanied by the “HH-01” code, considered an equivalent to “Heil Hitler.” As happened then, that its website was temporarily eliminated, it has now erased all its tweets.









Capture of x





During this last challenge of publications, Kanye West has also defended P. Diddy and attacked his exmujer, Kim Kardashian. Against the latter he has assured that he is prepared to start “a war” by the commercial records of the names of all their children.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for six years and had four children in common. The greatest, Northhe is 11 years old, while others are Saint, Chicago and Psalmof 9, 7 and 5 years respectively. The two girls, North and Chi, have already been part of some of their father’s works. However, the businesswoman seems to insist that they should not appear in controversial songs such as the rapper has made to P. Diddy, who remains in jail accused of white traffic.

In addition, the other and recent controversy of Kanye West was when he appeared with his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Grammy Awards. The architect wore a totally transparent fabric dress with nothing low, leaving not only her chest but also her genitals. After posing on the red carpet, the artist and his wife left the event, giving rise to the speculation that they had thrown them out, but it was not so. In later days there has been talk of a potential divorce between the singer and her employee in Yeezy, but since then they have been seen together several times.