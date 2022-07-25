“We are not a mixed race and we don’t want to become a mixed race,” Orbán said on Saturday. He added that countries where Europeans and non-Europeans mingle “are no longer nations.” Orbán has been making similar statements for years, but these comments were striking and were formulated in far-right terms.

Katalin Cseh, MEP from the opposition Momentum party, said he was dismayed by the prime minister’s speech. His statements are reminiscent of a time we would all like to forget. They really show the true colors of the regime,” she said.

On Twitter, Cseh addressed the mixed race people in Hungary: “Your skin color may be different, you may be from Europe or beyond, but you are one of us, and we are proud of you. Diversity strengthens the nation, does not weaken it.’