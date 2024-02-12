Hema stops distributing a brochure after a fuss arose about it. The front page shows a photo of a baby, with the text 'everything for you and your baby'. Below it it says 'from pacifier to sex toy'. An 'inconvenient' choice, the company now says afterwards. Hema received many indignant reactions, including on social media.
Latest update:
12-02-24, 18:14
