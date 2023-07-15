The electoral campaign of the US president, Joe Biden, has raised 77 million dollars since last April, a figure that exceeds that of former Republican president Donald Trump, his most direct opponent for the 2024 elections.

The Democratic leader thanked this Friday in a tweet “to all those who have given a few dollars each time”: “This campaign is driven by you and we are going to finish the job with your help,” he said on that social network..

Biden specified that between April and June 72 million dollars have been sent to him. That figure rises to 77 million when adding what is collected by the Democratic National Committee (CND) and by the fundraising committee.

“It is the largest amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history,” he said on CND.

Biden, who came to the White House in January 2021, announced that he was running for re-election at the end of last April. Trump, his predecessor in power, stepped forward in November 2022.

According to the US media, in his first quarter as a candidate he raised $18.8 million, and another $35 million in the three months that followed.

The next presidential elections will take place in November 2024 and at the moment there are already 17 candidates: three Democrats, 13 Republicans and one independent, according to the Ballotpedia website.

EFE