Outokumpu | The motorist crashed in the 80 zone at a speed of more than 130 kilometers per hour

July 30, 2023
The police suspect one motorist of aggravated endangering traffic safety and the other of aggravated drunk driving, driving a vehicle without a license and a vehicle tax violation.

In Outokumpu In North Karelia, the traffic control of the police caught a motorist who was driving wildly over the speed limit and a motorist who was suspected to be driving drunk with a blood alcohol level of 3.2.

Around ten in the morning, a car drove 136 kilometers per hour on highway 9 in Varislahti, where the speed limit is 80 kilometers per hour. During the speeding, the motorist overtook three other motorists, says the police.

The police suspect the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety. The driver was ordered to a temporary driving ban.

At around noon, the police stopped a car driver on Usinjärvientie, who had a breathalyzer test of 3.2 per thousand. The driver did not have a driving license and the car’s vehicle tax was unpaid. The police removed the license plates from the car.

The police suspect the driver of aggravated drunk driving, driving a vehicle without a license and a vehicle tax violation.

