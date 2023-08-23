Outokumpu | Residents of the nursing home were evacuated due to a fire alarm

The residents were evacuated to the yard.

Drug rehabilitators The residents of the housing unit were evacuated on Wednesday due to a fire alarm in Outokumpu in North Karelia.

The Onnela housing unit received a fire alarm in the early evening, says the North Karelia rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty said that there was a fire or smelled smoke in the facility. However, there is no visible fire in the premises.

The residents were evacuated to the yard, and the rescue service is currently checking the premises of the Housing Unit.