Outokumpu | Outokumpu’s result collapsed: Profitability shrank drastically and the result fell far short of expectations

Outokumpu’s result in April–June fell significantly from the corresponding period last year. At the same time, the result was clearly lower than expected.

Steel company Outokumpu’s result for April-June clearly weakened compared to last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA remained at 190 million euros. At the same time last year, adjusted operating profit was 491 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA describes the profitability of the business. Among other things, the effect of one-time items and items not related to operational activities has been removed from it.

“In the second quarter of 2023, stainless steel deliveries decreased by 10 percent from the comparison period. The realized prices of stainless steel fell significantly in Europe but also in the Americas. The increase in fixed and variable costs and the decrease in the selling price of ferrochrome had a negative impact on profitability,” Outokumpu writes in his results publication.

The company turnover fell to 1,911 million euros from 2,686 million euros in April-June last year.

The company’s stainless steel deliveries fell to 502,000 tons from last year’s 560,000 tons.

The company’s result was also far from the consensus forecast of the analysts who follow the company. The forecast expected Outokumpu to have a turnover of 1,977 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA of 204 million euros.

Managing director Heikki Malinen says that April–June was overshadowed by the weakening of the market. According to Malinen, the market environment deteriorated faster than expected, especially in Europe.

However, he assures in connection with the results announcement that the company will endure even in “the most challenging market situation”.

“I am proud that, despite the weakening of the market situation, we still have the strongest balance sheet in the industry. We have successfully reduced the company’s riskiness so that we are in a better position in the downturns of the cyclical stainless steel business,” says Malinen in the publication.