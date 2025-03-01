Millions of users worldwide have reported this Saturday night (shortly before 10:00 p.m. Outlook email.

The website Downdectorknown for monitoring interruptions in digital services, and in its version in different countries it has been possible to verify that it was a problem that He crossed the Spanish borders.

Mainly, the problem that most people mentioned on social networks was that the service was fallen and that They could not access the platform.

Microsoft 365 world fall. Downdector

There have also been those who have had difficulties To log inerrors in synchronization with mobile devices or impossibility of sending and receiving emails.

At the moment, neither the official Microsoft or Outlook account in X is They have expressed about the ruling.