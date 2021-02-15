E.T’s bitter when you’re condemned to sit out a winter like this as a desk skier. Occasionally let your mind wander in the direction of the Alps, remind you of the hum of the cable cars and watch the Eurosport World Cup and World Cup – this is no real substitute. It’s also bitter when you then realize that there are a lot of corona smokers who are not so strict about quarantine, entry and exit regulations and who have fun on the mountain. If at least there was a lack of flakes. But fabulous slope conditions and powdery deep snow slopes, inaccessible to us, only make it worse.

No, home skiing doesn’t do it. It must be very bitter if you’re a sports retailer and haven’t sold a single pair of skis this lockdown season. There is such a thing in Germany, as ski manufacturers know to report.

It’s best to tick off, look ahead. Maybe something is going to happen around Easter. If not, then next winter. The preparations for this are well advanced in the industry. New products have gone through their development cycles, the program is ready. The pre-order season, in which manufacturers and retailers look deeply in the eye, has begun. But under different circumstances than in normal times.









Shops and warehouses are still full of goods. Who wants to order something new for winter 2021/22? Udo Stenzel, managing director of the Straubing ski manufacturer Völkl, speaks of a “very difficult situation”. The alpine area had collapsed and a maximum of 20 to 40 percent of the goods had been sold. “Beyond good and evil” are the sales quotas in the words of Justus Specht, marketing expert for the Austrian brand Head in Germany. And Josef Kleisl, marketing man at the American manufacturer K2, says: “It’s tough.” Medium-sized dealers specializing in slope material in northern or western Germany would find it particularly difficult. There are those who have so far not been able to get rid of a single pair of skis. But Kleisl also knows about exceptions. Many smaller traders with loyal regular customers held their own. “And in Switzerland we sold well, in some cases even better than last year.”

In general, however, the dreariness hits “everything that has to do with the lift”, as Udo Stenzel puts it. In contrast, the industry is seeing a rush of products that are independent of lifts: touring skis, cross-country skiing equipment. “The market has been cleared,” reports Völkl, “completely sold out,” says Fischer. The cross-country boom set in before snow flurries and cold waves led to the situation in large parts of Germany that it is best to use cross-country skiing boards to get bread rolls. And in touring there are not only the well-known currents – old-school tourers who avoid the hustle and bustle of the ski areas, fitness types who hack up the edge of the slopes after work, freeride tourers who trudge from the ski area into the open terrain in search of adrenaline on the powder slope – now also the corona species. For them, in times of travel restrictions and closed lifts, touring represents an alternative solution, recognizable by the crowded parking spaces on the edge of the districts. Snowshoes and sleds are also selling well at the moment.

There are novelties

Just not alpine equipment. This market is located in a mogul slope of the worst kind. In response to the large inventories, many manufacturers are refraining from bringing out new products in the usual quantities for the 21/22 season, instead allowing existing goods to pass through. “We mustn’t devalue the old with completely new collections,” says Völkl manager Stenzel, explaining the strategy of withholding originally planned models. According to the French brand Salomon, they want to enable dealers to sell their inventory as new in the coming season without major discounts. Because of this, the retail sector will order a lot less. Carina Zeilinger from the Fischers marketing department calls this an “act of solidarity”. In some cases, as several manufacturers explain, there was also a lack of opportunities to test new developments before they were launched on the market.