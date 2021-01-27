(Advertisement) The new year has started – and investors need to worry about how to align their portfolios in the new year. Smart healthcare, cloud computing, vaccine manufacturers and cyclicals – these topics and investment ideas could open up interesting opportunities.

The past year 2020 was marked by unpredictable events and we had to learn to deal with many restrictions. The events on the stock markets have also shaped us. After a record-breaking start to the year, share prices suffered enormous setbacks when the global pandemic broke out – in order to subsequently start a respectable catch-up rally. But what does the new year hold for us? Nobody can answer the question. But there should also be opportunities for returns in the new year – especially with a careful selection of investments. The wide range of topics should cover the interests of a wide variety of investors: from megatrends such as Smart Healthcare or Cloud computing about interesting ideas too Companies that have suffered particularly from the pandemic and could have increased catching-up potential, up to Products on titles from companies that are particularly great hopes in the fight against the virus.

Smart Healthcare – Opportunity for health systems and investors

The global health systems have not only been under great pressure since the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, technological progress offers many opportunities to provide relief. This is why Smart Healthcare also particularly interesting as an investment topic.

Interesting investment topic

Digitization is advancing. In the face of lockdowns and quarantine, her COVID-19 even gave her an important boost. In the healthcare sector, too, more and more areas are being affected by technological progress. While some may be concerned that the large amount of patient data could be misused, the area has Smart Healthcare also the potential to relieve the pressure on healthcare systems all over the world, which have come under great pressure due to demographic change and rising costs. The beneficiaries of the Smart healthcareTrends come from various areas such as medical technology, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology or data analysis. But of course you can also find them among the hardware and software companies. So it’s no wonder that Smart Healthcare is also counted among the most important megatrends in the financial markets. The great potential of Smart Healthcare could also create interesting opportunities for investors. For this purpose, Vontobel has a Participation certificate on the Vontobel Smart Healthcare Index hung up. The actively managed strategy index includes companies that offer promising solutions in this area. This includes companies from a wide variety of sectors such as information technology or healthcare. Vontobel specialists analyze a wide variety of companies and include the potentially most promising stocks in the index. The index is calculated as a performance index, ie dividends are reinvested net.



VP9VJW Vontobel Smart Healthcare Index EUR 96.60 97.50 01/21/2021; 09:35 am

Cloud computing – engine for globalization, innovation and efficiency

The subject is unchallenged Cloud computing to the megatrends of our time. The term is generally understood to mean the digitization of computing resources. Access to data, applications and computing power is thus available from anywhere in a matter of seconds.



Digitization is the main focus of many companies these days. Whether banks are introducing a new fintech app, grocers setting up e-commerce platforms or automobile manufacturers automating their production facilities. The connection of everything, the so-called Internet of Things, can only work if there is a reliable data backbone – the cloud – in which billions of structured and unstructured data are stored and analyzed. Cloud computing will continue to be the most important trend in the digital age and grow rapidly. Cloud computing is an “enabling” technology that offers significant advantages such as lower costs, high scalability, productivity, performance and reliability. The megatrend offers investment opportunities in areas such as software-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and related business areas such as security and data center equipment. While Amazon, Microsoft and Google are clearly the industry giants, small and medium-sized companies offer innovation and agility.



Pandemic gives tailwind

Was accelerated Cloud computing in 2020 due to the home office trend. More and more people suddenly had to work from home and have access to the IT infrastructure of their company. If the infrastructure is now made available in a cloud, employees can conveniently dial in from home through a secure network connection and not only access the required data, but also benefit from fast and efficient computing hardware. The private laptop does not have to be replaced by a high-performance PC, but the computing power is accessed via the cloud. Cost savings, flexibility and speed are further advantages in this context.



The great potential of Cloud computing could also create interesting opportunities for investors. For this purpose, Vontobel has a Participation certificate on the Vontobel Cloud Computing Equity Index hung up. In the actively managed index, companies that are thematically related and offer promising solutions are selected using bottom-up stock selection. This includes companies from the areas such as “Software & Applications”, “Data Centers, Server & Virtualization”, “Cloud Security & Performance” and “Data & Storage”. Vontobel Investment specialists analyze a wide variety of companies and include the potentially most promising stocks in the index.



VP9LZW Vontobel Cloud Computing Equity Index EUR 97.10 98.10 01/21/2021; 09:35 am

Do you have questions? We will be happy to help you at any time by telephone on 00 800 93 00 93 00 or by email at [email protected]



Selected risks

Market risk: The development of the share prices of the respective companies depends on many entrepreneurial, cyclical and economic influencing factors that the investor has to take into account when forming his market opinion. The share price can also develop differently than expected, which can result in losses.

Issuer / credit risk: Investors are exposed to the risk that the issuer and guarantor may not be able to meet their obligations from the product and the guarantee – for example in the event of insolvency (insolvency / overindebtedness) or an official order of resolution measures. Such an order by a resolution authority can also be issued in the run-up to insolvency proceedings in the event of a crisis in the guarantor. A total loss of the capital employed is possible. As a debt security, the product is not subject to any deposit protection.

Important instructions: This information is neither investment advice nor an investment strategy or investment recommendation, but advertising. The complete information on the securities, in particular on the structure and the risks associated with an investment, is described in the base prospectus, including any supplements, and the respective final terms. The Base Prospectus and Final Terms constitute the only binding sales document for the Securities. It is recommended that potential investors read these documents before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the Securities . The documents and the key information sheet are published on the website of the issuer, Vontobel Financial Products GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstrasse 24, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, at prospectus.vontobel.com and are available from the issuer for free. Approval of the prospectus is not to be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The securities are products that are not simple and can be difficult to understand. This information contains information that relates to the past. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

