The central bank and politics are working hand in hand to bring the continent back on track for growth. This should mean good times for European equities too. From Christian Ingerl

A “trio with four fists” dominated the (monetary) political headlines in 2020: While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU President Ursula von der Leyen had a tough exchange for months, ECB head Christine Lagarde proved in the hustle and bustle a steady hand and foresight in the crisis year. Investors should remember the three names because the protagonists will also be in the spotlight in 2021.

The tussle in negotiations over a Brexit trade agreement continued until shortly before Christmas. Then, on Christmas Eve, the UK and the European Union reached an agreement just seven days before the deadline, after months of tough struggle. This regulates in particular the future trade relations between the two economic areas. Since Great Britain is also leaving the internal market and the customs union on December 31 after leaving the EU at the end of January, without an agreement tariffs and trade barriers would have threatened. A circumstance that can cost companies a lot of money, which in turn could have a negative impact on the stock market.

In her monetary policy, ECB President Christine Lagarde not only keeps an eye on the uncertainties surrounding Britain’s exit from the EU, she also has her hands full with the Corona crisis. The French woman, who will celebrate her 65th birthday on January 1st, has to get the economy going again in Europe. As in the past, she is not expected to make quick decisions in 2021. At her meetings, the President never tires of emphasizing that the long-term focus is on securing very favorable financing conditions for the entire economy. “The ECB is acting to do its part in overcoming the crisis,” says Thomas Gitzel, VP Bank’s chief economist, and adds: “Christine Lagarde will continue to provide monetary policy support in the coming year.”







Stock exchange expertise for over 30 years More topics, strategies, tips and recommendations from the pros every week. Subscribe to BÖRSE ONLINE now! To our offers



Europe stocks with potential

In combination with the implementation of the € 750 billion EU development fund, the package of measures should help European stocks. Unlike in the USA, Japan or Germany, the Euro Stoxx 50 did not make it into the positive zone. Shortly before the end of the year, the minus amounts to almost eight percent.

But not all large corporations in the euro zone show the red sign, the payment service provider Adyen leads the leading barometer with an increase of more than 150 percent. True to the motto “The trend is your friend”, the Dutch company, which earns its money by processing payment transactions, for example with credit cards and the associated service, is likely to continue its upward trend in 2021. In the course of advancing digitization, Adyen is also accelerating its pace on its way to becoming the leading payment company in online trading. A possible recovery in the payments business in the tourism industry has additional fantasy.

The construction industry should also get going. The European Corona reconstruction aid alone should take care of that. Wienerberger is also playing in the cards for Wienerberger’s billion dollar “Green Deal” initiative. The Austrians have been concentrating on ecological products for a long time and only want to develop 100 percent recyclable products in the future.

Many other European companies are also playing a role on the way to the green transformation. These include the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas. The EU alone would like to massively expand wind energy on the high seas in the coming years. By 2050, wind turbines with an output of 300 gigawatts are to be rotating off the coasts of the member states. “Vestas is best placed in the industry to benefit from rising demand,” said Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel.

The two Scandinavians Ericsson and Nel also benefit from the accelerated trend in the capital goods industry towards sustainability. While the network equipment supplier will play an important role in the 5G setup, the same applies to Nel in the hydrogen area. The company is a leader in electrolysis and is doing everything in its power to establish fuel-cell powered vehicles. To this end, the group is gradually building up an H2 filling station network. However, due to its high valuation, the stock is only suitable for risk-tested investors.

Astrazeneca has a more conservative risk / reward profile. The pharmaceutical company has a corona vaccine in the pipeline that is in the final phase of clinical trials. On the other hand, Astrzeneca is strengthening its high-growth immunology area with the takeover of US competitor Alexion. “The deal makes a strong contribution to earnings and means further growth in the industry through 2025,” says Kepler analyst David Evans.

Image source: BÖRSE ONLINE, BÖRSE ONLINE