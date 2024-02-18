Outlet stores are popular destinations for shoppers looking for quality items at discounted prices, so Soriana impressed with outlet prices, offering significant discounts on washing machines from recognized brands such as Acros, Mabe and Whirlpool.

On its website, the Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded in 1968 by brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, highlights that its customers can find outlet prices that make renovating the laundry an attractive option; Learn about their models with promotions, features and more so you don't miss this opportunity.

Acros Washing Machine 22 kg Gray

⦿ Price: $4,599.00

⦿ This single tub washing machine transforms your laundry space with its modern design

⦿ With 30 minutes of washing and three different strengths (Gentle, Normal and Intense), the Acros washing machine adapts to various needs

⦿ Its porcelain steel tub, blade agitator and other features make it an attractive choice.

⦿ 5 Wash Cycles

⦿ 3 Washing Forces

⦿ 1 Rinse Cycles

⦿ Agitator Wide spiral blades

⦿ Tub One piece of porcelain steel

⦿ Knobs Two new knobs with cycle position indicator

⦿ 4 360º Scroll Wheels

⦿ Lint Catcher Filter

⦿ Dimensions: Height 100.4 cm

⦿ Diameter 69.0cm

Mabe 17kg washing machine

⦿ Price: $8,490.00

⦿ This easy-to-use and economical washing machine is perfect for any home.

⦿ With features such as the sanitize cycle, six temperature levels and five load sizes, the Mabe Washing Machine offers profitability and efficiency.

⦿ The Mabe brand is known for its quality and durability, making it a reliable choice.

Whirlpool 20kg Electric Washer Dryer in White

⦿ Price of $22,990.00

⦿ Equipped with a touch panel, stainless steel basket and various functions

⦿ This washer dryer offers high efficiency technology.

⦿ With features like the Load & Go XL dispenser and Heated Dry drying system, Whirlpool stands out for its innovation and performance

⦿ 100% Stainless Steel Basket

⦿ Dryer with 3 drying levels

⦿ High efficiency washing system

⦿ Heated Dry drying system

⦿ Electrical consumption

If you are thinking of renovating your laundry, take advantage of these discounts from Acros who has earned the trust of consumers who seek quality at an affordable price, Whirlpool who offers advanced technology and practical solutions for the home and Mabe which is known for its durability and smart features, these sales are committed to providing customers with irresistible offers and high-quality products.