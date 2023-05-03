After the heartbreaking events that season five left behind, Outlander has aroused the enthusiasm of its followers with its sixth installment. The epic series will bring back beloved leads Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (played by Caitriona Balfe) in a story that promises to capture your attention and keep you glued to the screen.

If you want to catch up on the plot, all five seasons of the show are available on the Netflix content catalog. In this sense, many wonder about “Outlander 6” and its ONLINE PREMIERE. Below, we provide you with more information about it.

When is “Outlander” season 6 coming out?

Season 6 of “Outlander” premiered on May 2. As is known, the series had released the chapters of its sixth installment in mid-2022, but only in the United States and in some countries in other regions. Now, the plot has finally been released on servers in Latin America.

Where can you watch season 6 of “Outlander”?

Currently, season 6 of “Outlander” can be seen through Netflix. To access the service, you just have to have an active subscription and that’s it.

What time to watch season 6 of “Outlander” on Netflix?

Although “Outlander”, season 6, already had its premiere on Netflix this May 2, we leave you with some referential times that the streamer uses for his series launches, so that you can take them into account on future occasions.

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 1.00 a.m. m

Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 2:00 a.m. m

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 a.m. m

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 4.00 a.m. m

“Outlander” Season 6 is now available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

What is “Outlander” season 6 about?

The Fraser family struggles to keep calm and prosper in a society that, as Claire knows, is headed inadvertently toward revolution. In this context, which marks the rise of a new American nation, the characters have managed to build a home together on Fraser’s Ridge.

Now, they must not only protect their home from outside forces, but also face the growing strife and conflict within their community. With this premise in mind, the sixth season of the series explores the effects of discord and division among the inhabitants of a home, and how all this can lead you to become a marginalized and rejected ‘outsider’ in your own home.