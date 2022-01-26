The return of a series whose fans are very loyal from the beginning was officially announced, Outlander. It has had to wait almost two years to enjoy the sixth season. And while arrives on March 6 for its premiere by the signal of StarzPlaythanks to Netflix we can see the previous five seasons.

What is Outlander season 6 about?

The sixth season of Outlander will take as based on the novel Wind and Ash by Diana Gabaldón, but it will not be a literal adaptation of the book because the story of the fifth part must be followed. One of the most anticipated aspects is to see how Claire will really be affected by the fact that she was abused by a group of men before being rescued by Jamie.

The official synopsis states the following: “The Frasers strive to keep the peace and prosper within a society that, as Claire knows only too well, is unknowingly marching toward revolution. Against this background, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a house together on Fraser’s Ridge. Now they must defend this home, established on land granted to them by the Crown, not only from external forces, but also from the growing struggles and conflicts in the community in their charge.”

The Frasers strive to keep the peace and prosper within a society that, as Claire knows only too well, is unknowingly marching toward Revolution. Photo: StarzPlay

What will the eight episodes of Outlander season 6 be called?

In the social networks of Outlander the titles of each of the episodes of the sixth season were announced, which will be available on the StarzPlay streaming service from March 6, 2022:

echoes

Allegiance

temperament

Hour of the Wolf

give me liberty

The world turned upside down

sticks and stones

I’m not alone

Who make up the main cast of this new season?

Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos and Mark Lewis Jones are the main additions to the cast of Outlander in its sixth season. Previously, the returns of Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser , Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

What will come after the sixth season?

At the time certain rumors arose about the possibility that the sixth season of the series could be the last, but Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season in March 2021. In addition, the network is interested in developing possible spin-offs of the successful series.

Outlander season 6 trailer