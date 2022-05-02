The sixth season of “Outlander” came to an end on Sunday, May 1 with the broadcast of the last episode and surprised his followers with a great outcome. The story of Claire and Jaime It has become one of the favorites of the public in several countries. Unlike previous “Outlander” installments, this one only has eight episodes and fans had to wait a long time for its premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the novelty of this was that the chapters lasted approximately 80 minutes each.

Will there be a seventh season of Outlander?

Starz confirmed in 2021 that the hit series has been renewed for a seventh season, which will have 16 episodes which will be based on the seventh book of the epic love saga “Outlander, an Echo in the Bone”. The production and the actors have shown through social networks that the recording of the new part is in process without any setback, but that it will take around 13 months, so it is expected to be released. sometime in 2023, although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

YOU CAN SEE: “Ozark 4, part 2″: will the series with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney have season 5?

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser make up the leading couple in Outlander. Photo: StarzPlay.

What is Outlander about?

“Outlander” follows the story of Claire Randall, a war nurse from 1945 who is transported back in time to 1743; she arrives in a town exposed to danger and is forced to marry Jamie, a young Scottish warrior, with whom she begins to feel a great connection; this situation torments her, since Claire is married in her original timeline. This situation will make the protagonist have to debate between two different men, in two spaces of time.

Outlander, a time-travel drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books whose first novel was published in 1991, while the ninth “Go tell the Bees that i’m Gone”, the most recent installment, was released in 2021.

Season 7 announcement