As a board member of the Federal Drama Association, Antoine Monot, Jr. supports the outing of 185 colleagues. In his opinion, the stories in films and on television also need to become more diverse.

“I think it’s very important that you can live freely in 2021,” says Antoine Monot, Jr. (archive image from October 2019)

D.he Bundesverband Schauspiel (BFFS) has backed several colleagues who in the magazine of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” have called for more diversity. With their manifesto they positioned themselves as gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans, for example. The professional association rated the publication as an important step.

“We support that and show solidarity with the 185 who have come out,” said board member and actor Antoine Monot, Jr. “I think it’s very important that we can live freely in 2021.”

Without a coming-out, for example, you couldn’t walk the red carpet with your partner hand in hand at a premiere party. “You have to hide your private life permanently. And of course that’s terrible. “

The job of the professional association is to work the field in such a way that one can come out without fear and that one does not have to fear reprisals or the like because one is not heterosexual.

An important signal for the next generation

“The great fear, for example with men, is that roles will break away. That you can’t play a lover anymore because the audience doesn’t accept it, ”said Monot. The industry must move away from this idea. The audience accepts the fiction in other constellations too.

“This fear is definitely fueled in the industry. Not by all, but there are some, ”said Monot. But you also accept, for example, when actors play a childless single in a film but are fathers in real life.

Representatives of the acting industry had come together in the “SZ” magazine. They identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, non-binary or trans *. The signatories include Maren Kroymann, Ulrike Folkerts, Karin Hanczewski, Ulrich Matthes, Jaecki Schwarz and Godehard Giese.

Monot also sees the publication as an important signal for the next generation. “This step shows many others what is possible,” said the 45-year-old. Monot is an actor himself (“absolute giants”) and takes care of equality issues at the BFFS association.

Stories in films and on television have to become even more diverse

In his opinion, the stories in films and on television also need to become more diverse. Women, for example, often have a big problem too. From the age of 40 or 50, they should look like 20 or 30. In his opinion, that’s “a cheek”.

In addition, various ethnic communities apart from clichés take place too little. Jerry Kwarteng, a black colleague, said that there were no black superheroes in his youth. “That triggered a lot for me. Because I thought: It’s amazing, I was allowed to grow up with so many characters, ”said Monot.

The Federal Drama Association has more than 3,600 members. The association deliberately uses the gender asterisk – and Monot also speaks the words with a corresponding pause. They realized that they would otherwise ignore other genders.