Mother and daughter with their respective boyfriends. Almost like a movie scene. Who is it about? Ilary Blasi and Chanel Totti dating as a couple. After the birthday celebrations of the second daughter of the presenter and Francesco Totti in Lugano with their respective partners, Bastian Muller and Cristian Babalus, mother and daughter return to Rome and have fun during an evening at the rides with their boyfriends. The quartet in love post photos and videos between light-hearted punch-ball tests and go-kart races.

At the amusement park Ilary Blasi and Chanel Totti choose the amusement park for an evening of entertainment with their loves. The TV presenter accompanied by Bastian Muller shows off her skills with the punch-ball by throwing a punch to the laughter of the group, while her daughter films it amused. Ilary hits but doesn’t score and runs away laughing from Bastian. With them is also Cristian Babalus, boyfriend of the girl who has just celebrated her 16th birthday. Then the quartet in love gets immortalized on the go-karts with the helmet lowered on the head and a cover pose. The harmony in the family is evident and the two boys are perfectly on the same wavelength.

Just a few days ago Ilary Blasi and Chanel Totti had spent a weekend of celebration and love on Lake Lugano. Stayed in a luxury hotel with spa, mother and daughter were accompanied on their escape to Switzerland by their respective companions Bastian Muller and Cristian Babalus. The weekly “Chi” had immortalized them walking hand in hand, kissing on the benches along the lakefront, romantic dinners and relaxation in the hotel.