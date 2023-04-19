Outgunned is a cinematic action game inspired by the classics of the genres action And heist from Die Hard to True Lies, passing through James Bond, Lethal Weapon, Kingsman, Ocean’s Eleven, Hot Fuzz, and the recent John Wick.

In Outgunned Players will assume the role of Heroes of action badly outnumbered. Always surrounded by enemies, and intent on completing their unlikely mission, whether it’s to rob a casino, or save the day.

The game will have various pledge once you leave the Kickstarter campaignand these we will only be able to discover on May 10th. However, if you are interested in seeing some initial details on the game, we invite you to download the Quickstart.

