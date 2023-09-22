Today we talk about a new role-playing game: Outgunneddistributed by Two Little Miceis an RPG in which the action takes center stagea classic mission from 90s action film proposed again under role play. We had the opportunity to get our hands on the final digital version of the manual, so as to analyze it and discover what the house that brought us titles like Broken Compass, Household and not only.

An “action book”

Let’s start first from the manual: this is of excellent workmanship and with one captivating style, which plays a lot with the red and blue colors which form an excellent contrast and which divide the sections in an intuitive way. As regards the illustrationsinside the book there are several and they all have a very particular style. These mostly focus on action scenes like chases, explosions and everything that in our imagination makes us classify a film as an action genre.

We used the word “movie” because that’s exactly how this RPG was designed: to play we need heroesbut also of a director, the one who directs, who sets the pace and puts our chances of success to the test. On the other hand, without a little action that it borders on the laws of physicswe wouldn’t be talking about an action film!

The manual does not fail to quote phrases from very famous films, and our characters are certainly inspired by them too Tough of our imagination, complete with references to be able to fully enter the role.

Adrenaline at 1000

The game is designed for sessions that are positioned temporally between the 1980s and 2000s, giving you a wide range for creating impossible missions. If you like the idea of ​​having to prevent a bomb from detonating under a stadium full of people for the Superbowl final, alone against an army of mercenaries, this game will give you the chance. Among the many playable roles we find:

Commando : a former soldier, confident in his training, ready to do anything to complete the mission;

: a former soldier, confident in his training, ready to do anything to complete the mission; Survivalist : capable of using most weapons and with good physical strength;

: capable of using most weapons and with good physical strength; Ace : the pilot par excellence, the adrenaline addict, the one always ready to challenge himself in a race against himself to finish first;

: the pilot par excellence, the adrenaline addict, the one always ready to challenge himself in a race against himself to finish first; Agent: the detective, or an undercover federal, the one who will be able to enter any context thanks to his credentials and his stubbornness.

Of course there are also other possibilities for roles, which are: the fighterThe faceThe Nobodythe mindThe houndThe criminal and the indicator light.

Once our hero has been selected, we can choose the tropes (archetypes) that help us fully enter the role, giving us a guideline with a positive trait and its negative counterpart. To give you an example, the “bastard with a heart of gold”, the classic arrogant and over the top character, but who ultimately cares about doing the right thing. There are many archetypes from which we can draw, which will certainly give an excellent result role terms.

Going a little more into the technical sector of the game, this system is called Director’s Cut And uses D6swhere however it is not the number in the roll of the dice that is counted but the number of pairs. There are also some beautiful D6s that can be purchased together with the manual to make it easier to read the result.

It is not a game in which you rely only on the roll of the dice, on the contrary you only roll for situations that might have difficulty or something that might go wrong.

The game turn is divided into action and reaction. For every action and every reaction that a character makes he will have to roll a D6 with a difficulty class identified by the director.

To give you an example of actions: the ace is trying to escape by car from the human trafficker’s henchmen who are chasing him, and at his side there is a commando who is trying to fire on his pursuers. The ace tries to run a red light in high-speed traffic (Action), for which he will have to make a roll given the complexity. The commando leans out the window trying to aim at the tires of the pursuers. He will also have to make a roll (action). The dice are rolled and if the number of pairs exceeds the difficulty, the action is successful; otherwise the director will say what happens and may require additional rolls to ensure that his heroes can survive.

As regards the reactions instead, after passing the traffic light, the two characters manage to gain ground towards their pursuers. At least that’s what they thought: an SUV comes out from the side and tries to hit them head-on. In this case the ace who is driving can try to make a shot with his reaction to try to move off the line or reverse the situation by trying to brake just before the impact and then accelerate again when the SUV misses them by ramming them. The difficulty for these actions will be handled by the director.

There are no hit pointsbut a system called Grit where every time we fail an action we have to blacken a square until in the end we no longer even have the strength to continue fighting. Once our grit is overin fact, any further failure will bring a bullet in our magazine of death.

Imagine it like the gun in Russian roulette: every time we are about to die or have run out of grit and our life is about to end we have to color a bullet on our sheet, then we have to make another roll with a D6 and get a lower number to the number of bullets we colored. At least until the gun is loaded with six shots, at which point it will truly be the end for us.

Last but not least, the manual has a great vastness of weapons, gadgets and vehicles for our heroes with a great equipment management system.

Final judgement

Outgunned is a game capable of exciting players, thanks to its simple and at the same time spectacular dynamics, all inspired and inspired by the best action films. The possibility of stepping into the shoes of these action characters, interpreting everything in a cinematic way, he adds a narrative immersion close to our collective imagination. In short, if you want an excellent Action game that isn’t just tied to dice rolls, Outgunned is for you.