Finally arrives on Kickstarter Outgunned, an adrenaline-pumping RPG that will push players to impersonate a group of heroes who will have to save the world and fight the villain of the moment.

The main book of Outgunned contains all the rules of the game and everything you need to start the adventure. Additionally, there are options for characters, weapons, enemies, and miscellaneous rules.

World of Killers is a John Wick-inspired supplement that features a new environment as well as additional rules and a new role for your hero: the hired killer. In this manual you will also find a complete ready-made campaign and 4 pre-built heroes.

Outgunned uses a set of highly cinematic game mechanics called Director’s Cut. The system uses small groups of six-sided dice to determine the outcome of all activities involving risk or danger.

When you roll the dice in Outgunned, your goal is not to get the highest or lowest total possible, but to combine as many of the same symbols as possible into pairs, three of a kind, and so on. You can find the Quickstart Guide by clicking on this link.

Roles

In Outgunned you can take on the role of various characters:

Ace: pilot, transporter, driver

Pledge

Let’s see together all the Pledges available in the Kickstarter campaign:

Extras – 29€: This pack includes lots of digital content (and stretch goals) such as PDFs of: Outgunned World of Killers Action flicks Mission: Dossier: Project Medusa Action Decks

This pack includes lots of digital content (and stretch goals) such as PDFs of: Diehard – 69€: In this case the contents change, inserting some physical materials (and the stretch goals): Outgunned (Hardcover) Action Says Outgunned poster Outgunned (PDF) World of Killers (PDF) Action Flicks (PDF) Mission: Dossier: Project Medusa (PDF) Action Decks (PDF)

In this case the contents change, inserting some physical materials (and the stretch goals): Action Hero – 149€: More physical content arrives in this pledge: Outgunned (Hardcover) World of Killers (Hardcover) Mission Dossier: Project Medusa (Booklet) Action Says Screen Action Decks Outgunned poster Outgunned (PDF) World of Killers (PDF) Action Flicks (PDF) Mission: Dossier: Project Medusa (PDF) Action Decks (PDF)

More physical content arrives in this pledge:

There is also a pledge retail for retailers, which at €499 will allow you to take 5 complete packages.