Animo!” shouts Andrés Manuel López Obrador into the hall, “have courage! Cheer up!” The echo comes timidly from the ranks of the journalists. “Ánimo.” Like every workday, they had to get up early. The Mexican President holds his press conferences daily at 7 a.m. in the government palace. These conferences have become so institutionalized in Mexico that they have their own name. “Mañanera” is what the Mexicans call the daily morning appearances by left-wing populist López Obrador, which are broadcast on YouTube and during which the president talks a lot but says little – just enough that the press can’t just ignore it.

This morning, too, the journalists are hoping for an exclusive announcement or at least a few polemical statements from the President and, above all, that they will be among the privileged few in the front two rows who might be granted a question. But until then it takes a lot of patience. First, an awards ceremony will be held to honor the cheapest supermarkets and petrol stations in the country as “consumers’ allies”. He then has representatives of construction consortiums, specialists and two governors update on the construction of a new railway line in southern Mexico, the “Tren Maya”, one of López Obrador’s pet projects. Well-behaved, everyone came to the President’s morning show. No one would dare turn him down.