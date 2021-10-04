TOKYO (Reuters) – Taro Aso, outgoing Japanese finance minister, said on Monday that he proposed lowering the Central Bank’s 2% inflation target when prices were shaken by the sharp drop in the value of oil between 2014 and 2015.

Aso, who headed the ministry for nearly nine months, said the fall in oil prices was one of the main impediments for the government to declare the end of deflation.

“I proposed to President Kuroda that with oil prices falling so much, it would be difficult to achieve 2% inflation and that the target should be lowered at some point,” Aso said at his latest press conference as finance minister in reference to head of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda.

“But the president said he would do his best to reach the target,” Aso explained, adding that monetary policy makers need to “debrief at some point” why the central bank’s 2% inflation target was not met.

The comments highlight how government and lawmakers distanced themselves from the bank’s target years ago, despite central bank assurances that achieving it was possible while maintaining or increasing stimulus.

Aso became deeply involved in negotiations with the Japanese central bank when the latter, under political pressure to take a firmer stance against deflation, reluctantly set a 2% inflation target in January 2013 under then-President Masaaki Shirakawa.

(By Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara)

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

