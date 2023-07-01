Outfest Peru 2023, the LGTB+ film festival is ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Having made amateur editions at the San Marcos Cinearte and also an international one with more than 60 titles, there is no obstacle that has stopped the director Rolando Salazar. Precisely, this includes the repudiation of the mayor Rafael López Aliaga to the use of the image of Santa Rosa de Lima painted with the colors of the rainbow as part of his advertising poster.

The burgomaster requested his immediate removal from all the platforms of the event, because he would be “ridiculing” the saint. “Do not disrespect the beliefs and values ​​of the majority of the Peruvian population,” he emphasized. The debate at the table aroused all kinds of reactions, but the organization remains firm.

Outfest Peru 2023 against homophobia

Poster with Santa Rosa de Lima from Outfest Peru 2023. Photo: Outfest Peru 2023

In conversation with La República, Rolando Salazar explained that the use of Santa Rosa was a sensitive issue, but it was never in order to ridicule her or the thousands of devout people. “We have not done anything offensive to it, unless for them the LGTB + colors are, which would only betray their homophobia,” was his response.

“If you investigate the graphics of previous editions of Lima or other cities, we have always used icons of the city where we did it or of the cinema combined with queer elements. Would anyone deny that Santa Rosa is not an icon of the city?” he questioned before to regret the reaction of several people who hide their homophobia in religion.

Upon requesting the withdrawal of the poster, the director pointed out that the image of the saint was not patented, so its version with queer colors was going to be kept on the platforms of the OutfestPerú 2023 event. he showed concern: “There will always be people willing to see good movies”.

Peruvian cinema owes a debt to the LGTBIQ+ community

From a recent premiere to a classic of Peruvian cinema. Here we present our recommendations for LGTBIQ+ pride month. Photo: Composition/Broadcast

The festival OutfestPeru 2023 is settling a pending account of Peruvian cinema with the LGTBIQ+ community. With more than 60 titles, including films and shorts, the organization aims to expose stories with authenticity and diversity, leaving aside stereotypes and prejudices established for several decades in all kinds of national productions.

LGTBIQ+ cinema is not exclusive to the community. On the contrary, Rolando Salazar states that the more people see it, the better. “It will help raise awareness and educate about the realities of discriminated minorities, eliminating ignorance and prejudice.”

According to the director, commercial cinema has made small advances to capture the community, unlike independent cinema, in which there is more progress. “Contracorriente” and “Retablo” are some national titles that have done their homework: “They are good portraits. Each one in its context about a part of LGTBI realities and the opprobrium they suffer,” he said.

Regarding the reality of the LGTBIQ+ community, he provided a comment. “We suffer from the same problems: economic resources, the elderly, discrimination based on race or place of origin (…) Add to that all this bullying. There is no doubt that LGBT characters must be very resistant to overcome all this. That would explain Pride Day,” he concluded.

