In the fall of 2023, prices for outerwear in Russia increased by a quarter (plus 25.7 percent) compared to summer. About the rise in price of things with reference to analysts reports newspaper “Izvestia”.

Having analyzed the structure of supply and demand, experts noted that on average Russians bought coats in September for 9,754 rubles (plus 21.8 percent), raincoats for 7,360 (plus 34.3 percent), warm jackets for 5,494 (plus 37.1 percent). percent), and windbreakers – for 2,797 rubles (plus 9.7 percent).

“Increasing prices is a natural trend associated with the onset of a season of high demand and the entry of new collections into the market,” explained Anna Petrushina, head of the Honest Sign operator.

Now in Russia the majority of the coat market (74 percent) is occupied by imports. The situation is similar with jackets (67 percent) and windbreakers (55 percent). Only in the raincoat segment domes- tic goods predominate (75 percent), the expert added.

As analysts of the Public Opinion Foundation noted, in September the most noticeable increase in price among non-food products in Russia was gasoline (41 percent of respondents), medicines and medicines (31 percent), clothing and footwear (23 percent), building materials (22 percent), electronics and household appliances (18 percent).

According to the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, in 2022, textile products in Russia increased in price by 8.7 percent. Bed linen sets have risen in price the most – by 41.8 percent. Prices for windbreakers rose by 17 percent. At the same time, in general, outerwear fell in price over the year by 6.9 percent.