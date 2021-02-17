Mobius Digital’s much loved 2019 adventure Outer Wilds is coming to Switch later this year.

The amazingly inventive, brilliantly emotive spacebound time loop won myriad awards upon its original release in 2019, releasing to outstanding reviews and near unanimous praise. It won the big prize at last year’s video game BAFTAs, and we’ve not been shy in getting in a bother about it ourselves.

There’s no definite release date yet for Outer Wilds on Switch, but the news does come as part of Nintendo’s look at its games for the coming six months, and it’s got a vague summer release window at present.