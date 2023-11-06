Leah Chisolm-Allison takes her morning routine very seriously. On her rest days, she enjoys a big breakfast along with a smoothie. She prepares a bath and sprays him with floral bath tea. When she’s ready, Chisolm-Allison heads to the backyard, because that’s where her bathtub resides.

Chisolm-Allison, a 27-year-old autopsy technician, lives in Tampa, Florida, and a soak in the tub in her backyard on those days off calms her. “Most of us are running, we never take the time to slow down,” she said. “So it’s just a good reminder to just be in the moment, relax and enjoy where you are.”

Chisolm-Allison purchased the clawfoot tub in 2021 at a furniture salvage store in downtown Tampa. The bathtub rests in the back corner of the patio, near a palm tree, surrounded by a tropical garden. A pipe connected to the house’s main water line fills the bathtub with hot and cold water.

An outdoor bathtub brings together two common desires: that of a backyard water feature and a place to soak. A bath in the tub is a delight and, for some, even more so when it takes place outdoors.

It was around last spring when Felicia Feaster, managing editor of HGTV.com, first saw outdoor bathtubs. This ranges from clawfoot tubs to ofuros (Japanese bathtubs with wooden walls), as well as outdoor-adjacent tubs where homeowners place a tub inside, but near sliding glass doors so they feel like they’re outside.

“It’s in line with what I’ve seen in general after Covid and during Covid, that people want spaces for contemplation,” Feaster said.

Traditionally, people turn to hot tubs to relax in the backyard, but they are social. Hot tubs are usually shared with friends, perhaps with drinks in hand.

“I really think the outdoor tub phenomenon is a completely different reality,” Feaster said. “For me, it’s about just one person being with nature, being with themselves, having that detox from devices and daily life.”

That distraction from everyday life was what Chisolm-Allison was looking for in her bathtub. “I call it our healing garden. I mean, with my profession I see a lot of horrendous things. And sometimes it gets to me, so I have to distance myself. So when I am among the flowers and plants, I feel more grounded.”

The therapeutic benefits of spending time in or near nature are well known, from modern studies of public green spaces to the Finnish tradition of locating saunas within forests. Water-tinged nature is relaxing.

In the summer of 2020, Megh Wingenfeld, a home and garden content creator living in Cleveland, Ohio, was facing boredom and rising temperatures. She turned to a used bathtub she bought about 10 years ago for a furniture project. She repainted the tub and installed it on her patio.

Now, when he needs to cool off, Wingenfeld, 37, fills the bathtub with his patio hose before jumping in. On the rare occasion that he wants the water to feel warm, he uses a portable water heater.

“I feel like there’s no one else around, even though I can see my neighbors’ houses,” Wingenfeld said.

By: LIA PICARD