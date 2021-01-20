Outdoor sports The pictures show how Helsinki’s ice rinks glow like a bright oasis of light in the middle of the dark

The city of Helsinki is responsible for sixty ice rinks and natural ice. They are now in heavy use.
Evening Coming from a flat white landscape around Helsinki, bright rectangular light rails emerge: skating rinks. They could separate from the plane in the dark like fields.
There are a total of sixty fields in Helsinki.
Viewed from a height, the skating rinks are intersected by numerous small dots with bumps and bats.
All Indoor Sports Venues in the city will remain closed for another month. Instead, every skating rink in the city is now freezing or freezing.
The fields are in heavy use. There are clearly more skaters than in previous years, says the City of Helsinki’s sports venue manager Petteri Huurre. There should now also be space on the ice for everyone who wants to.
“When the natural ice rinks were put in order, there were no more queues,” Huurre says.
Still in December the queues for the most popular artificial ice rinks grew to tens of meters in length.
Hard work is now being done. According to Huurte, large man-made ice rinks with staff are plowed at their best almost every hour.
HS: n cameraman Mika Ranta photographed artificial ice fields shining in the middle of the dark in Helsinki when the freezing of natural ice had just begun.
