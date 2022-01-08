Outdoor sports New trails have been renovated in Helsinki over the weekend, you can already ski around the city

Helsinki plans to open a skating rink at Malmi Airport.

In Helsinki can now go skiing in several places: most of the city’s 200-kilometer trail network is already in ski condition.

The status of the trails will be updated on the ulkoliikunta.fi page as the trails are rehabilitated. Most of the trails were marked yellow on Saturday night, which means either that the trail is in satisfactory condition or that a trail bottom has been made for the route, but no trail track.

The team leader in charge of the Helsinki tracks Mircos Kienasen according to the condition of the yellow trails varies. For those routes where only the bottom of the trail has been made, it is advisable to go skating in the first place. According to Kienanen, the trails marked “Satisfactory” are in ski condition.

“You need to be careful. Routes can have, for example, underpasses with no tracks at all. ”

At its best The trails in good condition can currently be found in Helsinki from Paloheinä and Vuosaari Mustavuori. With the exception of the Paloheinä trails, the trails on the Central Park had only been laid by Saturday evening, but no trails had been made.

The trails have been refurbished over the weekend. On Saturday, for example, the Paloheinä – Taivaskallio trail, which runs along the Vantaanjoki river, opened.

The trails can be improved when there is more snow, Kienanen says.

A well-maintained ski trail generally requires 20 centimeters of snow. Kienanen estimates that about five cents more snow would be needed on Friday night. There has been more snow on Saturday, and snow has also been promised for Sunday.

According to Kienonen, the best trails are mainly circular runs on flat terrain. These are, for example, the loop at Malmi Airport in Helsinki and the Paloheinä field trail.

“Connecting trails are in worse shape.”

Also There are plenty of trails in Espoo and Vantaa where you can go skiing. For example, Petikko and Hakunila in Vantaa and Oitta in Espoo have good trails.

Winter weather has also caused congestion on the trails. On the shore car hoses grew in Epiphany hundreds of meters long.

Skiing in addition, many are excited to skate. In addition to numerous artificial ice and skating rinks, this year the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has been able to go ice skating at least to Lake Bodomjärvi in ​​Espoo and the Summer Archipelago.

In recent years, the city of Helsinki has built a skating rink in Laajalahti, weather permitting. City Outdoor Service Manager Stefan Fröberg however, says the Laajalahti line is unlikely to be made this year.

The city has strict criteria for ice thickness, and therefore the Laajalahti line could not be built yet. According to Fröberg, it has been possible to keep the track open for unnecessarily short periods of time in recent years.

“In the last ten years, the track has only been completed every two years and has been open for 2 to 4 weeks.”

Instead of a wide bay, the city is planning to make a skating rink to Malmi Airport. Fröberg is not yet able to estimate when the track could be opened.