Life on the street is already hard. But with the biting cold and rain, many homeless people are in survival mode. Desperate attempts are made to spend the night in sheltered places: deeply hidden in the bushes or under stairs and shelters. The AD accompanied the Salvation Army during a round. “Some women prostitute themselves for a hotel stay.”
