Innovations by the meter: Roughly speaking, it’s all about hiking. Even if there is nothing that looks like hiking boots at first glance.

Dhe world of foot products is full of surprises. None of the shoes shown here are what they appear to be at first glance. What unites them is the fact that they can be used for more than one purpose. We rummaged through boxes of new products, made a selection and set out on a tour of discovery, on foot, of course. As for prices, list prices are given as a guide, despite the fact that some things may be found cheaper online.

Alps or Tarmac: Columbia Facet 75 Mid Outdry

The Facet has as much in common with a traditional brown hiking boot as hip-hop and dance with brass band music and yodelling. Columbia’s sophisticated all-rounder with a sneaker look is less about climbing and kilometers and more about an urban lifestyle. But beware, this lightweight footwear is serious material for exploring nature.