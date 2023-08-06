Home page World

From: Sandra Sparer

Split

In an outdoor pool at Lake Kemnade, the fun in the pool came to an abrupt end at the weekend. The fire brigade and police had to evacuate the guests.

Witten – For the visitors, the relaxed day at the Heveney leisure pool on Lake Kemnader was over at 10 a.m. Like the news portal The West reported, both the police and the fire brigade were called to the leisure pool on Saturday morning (August 5) because toxic fumes had been released. The bathers were evacuated.

Fire brigade and police on duty: outdoor pool in Witten has to be cleared because of toxic fumes

The reason why the bathers had to leave the leisure pool was that toxic fumes had been released. There was no intention behind it. As a police spokesman confirmed, the toxic fumes were created accidentally. Two chemicals are said to have come into contact and reacted with each other.

The Heveney outdoor pool in Witten was cleared on Saturday morning. Two chemical cleaning agents accidentally came into contact with one another, creating toxic fumes. © blickwinkel/IMAGO

This created the fumes that triggered the operation and led to the clearance of the leisure pool. How exactly this came about is still unclear. However, there was never any danger for the bathers, the police spokesman continued. Care should also be taken with household cleaners – toxic gases can also be produced when they are mixed.

One employee slightly injured through contact with toxic fumes

According to the report, only one employee was slightly injured and taken to a hospital. information of Picture according to the man is said to have handled the chemicals directly. The West mentions this scenario at least as a possible option. The police are investigating exactly how the incident could have happened.

Operations in swimming pools are not uncommon for the police; Again and again there are fisticuffs. For example, at the beginning of July, a lifeguard was attacked by several bathers. Because the brawls are increasing, the Federal Association of German Swimming Champion calls for more support from the police. (sp)