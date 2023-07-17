Due to the intense heat that has been registered in recent weeks in the entity, the state authorities should prohibit outdoor mass events, in general, where there is a high concentration of people, because there is a risk that they will suffer problems of health.

The high temperatures they are the order of the day, forcing citizens to take greater protection, so as not to expose themselves for a long time to the sun’s rays. It would be very wise for the Sinaloa government to take action to prevent political rallies and activities of any kind from taking place this summer, at times when the heat is still strong, because it is not fair that the people who go there are exposed.

An example is what has been happening in the events held in sinaloa, headed by characters who seek to be candidates for the presidency of Mexico, where thousands are mobilized not only from the colonies, but also from communities far removed from the cities. In addition, these events have seen the presence of boys and girls, and older adults, who are more susceptible to heat.

In the week that has just ended, the state Health authorities announced that there are already two deaths of masons in the entity due to heat stroke during this 2023. It should be mentioned that it was in the middle of this week when the death of a second person, male and approximately 40 years old, in the municipality of Mazatlan.

More risk will arise in the coming days with the arrival of the heatwaveso the population is called to take extreme precautions and avoid being a statistic of those who are sick or die from the heat.

