Obligation to wear masks outdoors, Cts towards the stop: the rules to follow

We are moving towards the stop of the obligation to wear masks outdoors even if there will remain some rules to follow on when to wear personal protective equipment.

In fact, the opinion of the CTS, the Scientific Technical Committee, on the elimination of the obligation of outdoor masks is expected for the afternoon of Monday 21 June.

As the Corriere della Sera, “If there are no particular hitches or frictions” the CTS “will say yes to eliminate the obligation of the mask”, but under two conditions: “you must be outdoors and there must be no gatherings”.

But when will it no longer be mandatory to wear masks outdoors? It is very likely that the Technical Scientific Committee will not give indications on the starting day, leaving it to politics to decide when to eliminate the obligation.

The dates to be circled in red on the calendar are more than one. The provision could enter into force as early as June 28, when the Valle d’Aosta will be in the white zone and all of Italy, therefore, will be in the least risk range.

The stop to the masks, however, could also slip to July 1 or, at worst, al July 5th to await the new weekly monitoring data drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health scheduled for 2 July.

Stop to outdoor masks: the rules to follow

But what will be the rules to follow once the obligation to wear masks has been removed? Outdoors, personal protective equipment should only be worn in very crowded places and where gatherings occur.

Even without a mask, in fact, it will be necessary to avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing from non-cohabiting people. Where this is not possible, then even outdoors the mask must be worn.

The situation is different for indoor places, where the obligation to wear the mask will remain. In fact, in shops, as well as in shopping centers, personal protective equipment must be worn regularly.

For bars and restaurants, the rules currently in force will apply: the mask can only be removed when sitting at the table, while it must be worn to enter and exit the premises, when approaching the cash desk or when going to the bathroom. On airplanes and trains, it will remain mandatory to travel with your mouth and nose covered, as well as on public transport.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD